Russel Metals Inc (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 14th

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$29.08 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$25.39 and a 12 month high of C$32.65.

RUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “c$27.28” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

In other Russel Metals news, insider John Gregory Reid acquired 57,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,048,043.81. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,820.00. Insiders purchased a total of 63,121 shares of company stock worth $1,195,664 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

