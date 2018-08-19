Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $300,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELS opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.25%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 152,658 sites.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.