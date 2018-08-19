Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Kroger worth $64,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,856,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,120,000 after buying an additional 907,367 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $10,836,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kroger by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 339,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $31.35 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

