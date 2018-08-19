Russian Miner Coin (RMC) Price Hits $4,521.94 on Major Exchanges

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Russian Miner Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $19,101.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Russian Miner Coin coin can now be bought for $4,521.94 or 0.69585226 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00298727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one.

Buying and Selling Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

