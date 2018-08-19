Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,468,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 685,948 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 124,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

