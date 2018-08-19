Sabre Corp (SABR) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Several research firms have commented on SABR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.