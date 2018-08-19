SAIPEM S P A/ADR (SAPMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

SAPMY opened at $10.03 on Thursday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.