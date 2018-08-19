Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

News stories about Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sandy Spring Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.384870583138 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 96,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,735 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $68,601.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Bracewell sold 32,173 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,498 shares of company stock worth $3,397,428 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.