Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.91.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 5,657,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,417. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

