Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,280,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 507,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,881,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,127,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,084 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.