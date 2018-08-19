Scott E. Gnau Sells 3,960 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $88,030.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 357,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,133.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HDP stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks Inc has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

