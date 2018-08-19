SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News headlines about SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaWorld Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6016901423199 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,693.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

