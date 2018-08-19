Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 876,103 Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 876,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Travelport Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TVPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelport Worldwide by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,195,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 8,219,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,520,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,553,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,818 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,933,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 941,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 24,768.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 916,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 912,707 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TVPT. Imperial Capital set a $22.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

TVPT stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.26. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

