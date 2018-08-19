Sei Investments Co. Has $11.19 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,260.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 516,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 494,144 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 68.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,061,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after acquiring an additional 430,599 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,218,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 424,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,814,000 after acquiring an additional 326,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

