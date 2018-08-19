Sei Investments Co. Has $11.82 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.