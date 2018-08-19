Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,740 Shares of Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 415.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,310,000 after purchasing an additional 464,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 86.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,023 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $28,660,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 145.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $78.28 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Bank of America raised Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

