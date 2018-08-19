Selfiecoin (SLFI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Selfiecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Selfiecoin has a market capitalization of $8,322.00 and $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Selfiecoin

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin.

Buying and Selling Selfiecoin

Selfiecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

