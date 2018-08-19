Servicesource International (SREV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Shares of SREV opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $295.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Dunlevie purchased 30,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,398.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,722.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.