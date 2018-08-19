SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 69,661 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $104,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $132,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $29,916,311.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,317,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $311,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,474,196 shares of company stock valued at $144,167,050. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

