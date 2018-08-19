Shire (SHPG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHPG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shire to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Shire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.18.

SHPG opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shire has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Shire will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shire during the 1st quarter worth about $113,097,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Shire by 4,642.0% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 711,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shire by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Shire by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shire by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

