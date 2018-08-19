Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) VP Sells $50,037.45 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony P. Andreacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $44,928.00.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,104. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on Silgan and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

