Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OptimizeRx (OPRX) Share Price

News articles about OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OptimizeRx earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2055386776787 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,204. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

