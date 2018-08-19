Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Share Price

Media stories about aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. aTyr Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5653023989587 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 437,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,910. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

