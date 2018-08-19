Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Stock Price

Headlines about CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNX Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.84092806938 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.