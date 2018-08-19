Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) Share Price

Press coverage about CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommunityOne Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5235313807331 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of COB stock remained flat at $$14.10 during trading hours on Friday. CommunityOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CommunityOne Bancorp Company Profile

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina.

