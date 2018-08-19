Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SYNNEX (SNX) Share Price

Media headlines about SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SYNNEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3881048908618 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $32,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,914.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $214,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $880,423. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

