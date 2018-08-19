Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Share Price

News articles about Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cirrus Logic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.061873039565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $254.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.