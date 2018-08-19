Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Methanex (MEOH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Methanex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.2549103594016 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Methanex has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Scotiabank set a $69.50 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

