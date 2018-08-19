Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) Share Price

Headlines about SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 47.2934963361609 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Friday. 15,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,638. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

About SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

