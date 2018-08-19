Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact St. Joe (JOE) Share Price

News headlines about St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St. Joe earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.910219350129 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 416,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,514. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.91.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. equities analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

