Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fanhua (FANH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fanhua earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5987310031013 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fanhua from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.44 million during the quarter.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

