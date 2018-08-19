Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) Share Price

Media headlines about Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.89792147806 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,055. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

