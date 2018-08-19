Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tailored Brands (TLRD) Share Price

News stories about Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tailored Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7986180880686 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Tailored Brands stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 821,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

