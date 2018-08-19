Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 2U (TWOU) Stock Price

Media coverage about 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 2U earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.8498879313072 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

2U stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. 2U has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.41 and a beta of -0.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

