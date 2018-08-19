Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FLIR Systems (FLIR) Share Price

News coverage about FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FLIR Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.0933371979301 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.67. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $209,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,720. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

