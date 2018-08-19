Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton (ETN) Share Price

Media stories about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.551580874931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $81.00 on Friday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, MED raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

In other news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,422.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

