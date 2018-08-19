Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AON (AON) Stock Price

Media coverage about AON (NYSE:AON) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AON earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7790511528384 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.78.

AON opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AON has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

