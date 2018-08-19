Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exelon (EXC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy giant an impact score of 47.1787759552234 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.20. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.