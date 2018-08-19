Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Share Price

Press coverage about Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hope Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 49.3445205875167 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

