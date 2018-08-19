Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oclaro (OCLR) Stock Price

News coverage about Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oclaro earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.5475333260793 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NASDAQ OCLR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Oclaro has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. equities research analysts predict that Oclaro will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCLR shares. ValuEngine raised Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oclaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oclaro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

In related news, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

