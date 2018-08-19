Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alamo Group (ALG) Share Price

Media headlines about Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alamo Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6048204219303 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 226,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,155. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $53,770.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $592,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $188,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

