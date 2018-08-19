Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price

Media stories about Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.8433304662025 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $563,290.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,402.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

