Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tellurian (TELL) Share Price

Media headlines about Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tellurian earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1742848908071 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

TELL opened at $7.38 on Friday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

