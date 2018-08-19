Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Share Price

Press coverage about Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Biohaven Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7138969579448 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 145,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.35. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,236,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,479,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

