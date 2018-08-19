Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cellcom Israel (CEL) Share Price

Media coverage about Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellcom Israel earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.1772650414654 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

NYSE CEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 3,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,335. The stock has a market cap of $576.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

