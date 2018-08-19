Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KMG Chemicals (KMG) Share Price

Headlines about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.3931687145218 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get KMG Chemicals alerts:

KMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

KMG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 640,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KMG Chemicals has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.28.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that KMG Chemicals will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KMG Chemicals news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for KMG Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMG Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.