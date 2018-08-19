Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Taseko Mines (TGB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taseko Mines earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4724585617803 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 292,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,786. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

