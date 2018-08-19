Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Price

News articles about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4723679940075 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $176.08 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,957 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $492,399.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,847.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $154,671.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,917.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,540 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,508. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

