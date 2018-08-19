South Texas Money Management Ltd. Acquires 153,778 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153,778 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,798 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 31.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 925,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 219,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Santander by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 597,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Santander by 928.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 623,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

