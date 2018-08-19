South Texas Money Management Ltd. Has $60.82 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $60,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,358 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,345 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $65,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,750,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,361,000 after purchasing an additional 342,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

